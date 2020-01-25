Home

Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Andrew's United Methodist Church
Valley View, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's United Methodist Church
Valley View, PA
Alma E. Barnhardt


1930 - 2020
Alma E. Barnhardt Obituary
Alma E. Barnhardt, 89, formerly of Valley View, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

She was born Thursday, Oct. 23, 1930, in Barry Township, a daughter of the late Charles Maurer and the late Dora Kessler Maurer.

Alma was a seamstress for the former Philmark Manufacturing, Valley View, and then was employed at Huntsinger Farms, Hegins, until her retirement.

She was a member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Valley View.

Alma enjoyed gardening, painting, sewing and spending time with her family.

Her husband, John "Jack" W. Barnhardt, passed away in 1995. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one grandson, one granddaughter, one sister and seven brothers.

She is survived by three sons, Thomas Barnhardt and his wife, Judy, of Valley View, John D. Barnhardt and his wife, Carol, of Donaldson, and Jeffrey Barnhardt, of Williamstown; two daughters, Mary Ellen Klebe, of Hegins, and Karen Koppenhaver and her husband, Butch, of Hegins; a stepson, Robert Kessler and his wife, Leonice, of Lykens; sixteen grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two brothers, George Maurer, of Barry Township, and Irvin Maurer, of Sheridan, Mont.; a sister, Hazel Minnich, of Orwigsburg; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Valley View, with the Rev. Duane Bardo officiating. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be made in St. Andrew's Cemetery, Valley View. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Andrew's United Methodist Church People Fund, P.O. Box 221, Valley View, PA 17983. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
