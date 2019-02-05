Alma Jane Reber, 65, of Marietta, Ga., passed away unexpectedly Jan. 27, 2019.
She was born May 7, 1953, a daughter of the late Alvin J. and Emma M. Reichwein.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Krista L. Reichwein.
Alma is survived by her husband, Scott Reber; her son, Daniel Scott Reber (Brooke McLemore); grandchild, Danielle Marie Reber; her brother, Joseph and his wife, Clairann Reichwein, Frackville; her stepmother, Lois Reichwein, Shenandoah; her nieces, Cheryl Reber and Kelly Reichwein.
Services and interment were held in Marietta.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 5, 2019