Alma Jane Reber, 65, of Marietta, Ga., passed away unexpectedly Jan. 27, 2019.

She was born May 7, 1953, a daughter of the late Alvin J. and Emma M. Reichwein.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Krista L. Reichwein.

Alma is survived by her husband, Scott Reber; her son, Daniel Scott Reber (Brooke McLemore); grandchild, Danielle Marie Reber; her brother, Joseph and his wife, Clairann Reichwein, Frackville; her stepmother, Lois Reichwein, Shenandoah; her nieces, Cheryl Reber and Kelly Reichwein.

Services and interment were held in Marietta.

