Alma V. Weiss, 94, of Elgin, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Highland Oaks.
She was born Nov. 20, 1924, in Philadelphia, a daughter of Charles and Louise Bauer Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford D.E. Weiss; her siblings, Viola Miller Banks, Doris Miller, Isabel Miller, Maugutite Miller Meister and Charles Miller; great-grandson, Anthony Rothlisberger; a son-in-law, Daniel Harmon.
She is survived by her children, Dawn Harmon, of Dillsburg, Clifford (Patricia) Weiss and Charles (Kerri) Weiss, of Saint Charles; six grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to Highland Oaks of Elgin, 2750 W. Highland Ave., Elgin, IL 60124. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 24, 2019