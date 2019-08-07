|
Almeda E. "Dolly" Keller, 85, of Orwigsburg, died Sunday, Aug. 4, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.
Dolly was born in Pottsville, Sept. 23, 1933, a daughter of the late Almeda L. (Freeman) and Elmer R. Zimmerman.
She was the widow of Robert J. Keller.
Dolly was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Orwigsburg, and a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1951.
She was employed in the administrative office at the Blue Mountain Middle School. She retired in 2002 after 33 years of service. She loved to sing and had a beautiful singing voice. She loved rabbits and cared for them as pets.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Elmer, Major Harry and S. Allen Zimmerman; three sisters, Sylvia Evans, Betty Thomas-Gilfillan and Elaine Evans, R.N.
Dolly is survived by her two sons, Robert E. Keller, husband of Linda, and Neill Keller; her sister, Gayle, wife of Edward Hurst; granddaughter, Amanda Rymarkiewicz-Bobella, wife of Stephen; grandson, Robert S. Keller, husband of Gina; great-granddaughters, Haley and Lola Rymarkiewicz; nieces and nephews.
A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, with the Rev. Michael Petresky officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be private. The family would appreciate if contributions would be sent to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901, to help with rabbits.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 7, 2019