H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Amanda J. Parker

Amanda J. Parker Obituary

Amanda Janette Parker, 35, of Auburn, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at home.

Born on July 14, 1985 in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Tim Morgan, of Pine Grove, and Christine (Eisenhauer) and Dean Nicholas, of Tremont.

She was a 2003 graduate of Pine Grove High School.

Amanda worked as a machine operator at Guilford Mills, Pine Grove.

Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Tom and Janet Morgan.

Surviving are her husband of almost nine years, Robert Parker; daughter, Madison Betz; son, Dylan Parker; two brothers, Jordan Nicholas, of Norfolk, Va., Nicholas (Kianna) Morgan, of Auburn; sister, Jennifer Morgan, of Nazareth; her mother, Wanda Morgan; grandparents, Donald and Sandy Eisenhauer, of Donaldson; uncle, David Eisenhauer, of Tremont; aunts, Danielle (Chris) Natale, of Pine Grove, Kelly (Pat) Stine, of Donaldson, Jane Bettinger (Carl), of Tremont; father-in-law, Jeff (Phyllis) Parker, of Auburn; mothers-in-law, Elizabeth (Dennis) Levan, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Barbara Zua Zua, of Pennsylvania; sisters-in-law, Nicole (Brian) Strauch, of Pittsburgh, Ariane Guthier, of Pennsylvania; brother-in-law, Russell Zua Zua, of Pennsylvania; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Donaldson Cemetery with the Rev. Krista Roehrig officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Penn State Hershey Cancer Institute, c/o University Development, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 23, 2020
