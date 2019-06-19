Amanda Lynn Davis, 35, of Minersville, passed away Thursday, June 13, in Harrisburg.



Amanda was born in Pottsville, on April 16, 1984, a daughter of Susan E. (Hess) and Gerald F. Davis.



She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville. Amanda was a graduate of Minersville Area High School, Class of 2002, and attended Central Penn College. She was formally employed as the head cashier at Family Dollar.



Although Amanda enjoyed spending time with friends, helping others and listening and singing along to music, her greatest joy was her son, Ryan, whom she loved more than anything in the world.



Amanda is survived by a son, Ryan Davis-Garnes; her parents, Gerald F. Davis, husband of Mary; her mother, Susan (Hess) Davis and her fiance, Keith Kunkel. Amanda is also survived by a sister, Nicole, wife of Cortlandt Woodruff; a great grandmother, Arlene Vought; grandmothers, Elsie Davis and Janet Hess; aunts, uncles & cousins.



At the request of the family, all visitation and services shall be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Amanda's name to I Care Foundation, Box 309 Middletown, PA 17057. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.



