She was born on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 1974, in DuBois, a daughter of Richard P. Wolff Jr. of Tremont and the late Gayle E. Gillespie-Wolff.



Amy was a massage therapist, reiki master and an intuitive medium. She gave two Mediumship presentations at the Majestic Theater, Pottsville. She loved her clients very much and was very thankful for them.



She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley View.



Amy enjoyed reading, journaling, listening to music, dancing and spending time with her family and friends and her cat, Blue. Her children were her world.



She was preceded in death by her mother and a brother, Bryon Pillar.



Surviving, in addition to her father, are two sons, Nicholas R. Wolff and Ryan S. Schwalm, both of Valley View; two daughters, Serenity E. Morgan and Ariana J. Morgan, both of Hegins; a brother, Paul Freeman of Dallastown; her best friend, Heidi L. Klock of Pitman, and many other family members and friends.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Brian Beissel officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Burial will be made in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Valley View. An after service gathering with family and friends will follow the burial at Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley View. Condolences can be left for the family at



