|
|
Andrea "Andi" Forman Strimban, 73, of Marietta, Ga., and formerly of Pottsville, passed away June 28 in her residence with her loving family by her side.
She was born Nov. 3, 1946, in Pottsville. She was the first of three daughters to Abe and Lorraine Forman.
Andi grew up in Pottsville, graduating from Pottsville Area High School in 1964. After graduating, she attended University of Pittsburgh, graduating with honors in 1968. In early 1967, she was set up on a blind date with Joel Strimban, another Pottsville native. Andi and Joel fell in love and were married April 28, 1968. Three years later, Andi and Joel had their first son, Michael, and four years after that their son, Aaron, was born. After living in Chambersburg, Carlisle and Kansas City, the Strimbans settled in Marietta, Ga., in 1979, where they made their home for the next four decades.
Andi raised both her children and worked full time. She was both a teacher and an executive assistant at several companies during her long career. Andi retired from work becoming a grandmother to her three grandchildren, Ella, Sam and Phoebe. She loved spending time with them and taking every opportunity she could to shower them with love and presents.
Andi enjoyed games of every kind and was an avid tennis player. She loved tennis, both playing and watching her two sons compete throughout their childhood and college careers. Andi was also a huge Atlanta Braves fan. She fell in love with them during their "worst to first" season and watched them play at every opportunity.
Andi was known for her love of family, kindness and generosity. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 52 years, her two sons, her daughters-in-law, Katie and Erin, her three grandchildren and her extended family.
Services and interment in Oheb Zedeck Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lordbixler.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 1, 2020