Andrea M. Kovalewski, RN, 62, of Ringtown, passed away Tuesday morning in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family.



Born at the former Locust Mountain Hospital, she was a daughter of the late John and Caroline Pryga Felegi.



She was a 1975 graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School and also the Ashland State General Hospital School of Nursing. She had been employed as a home health care nurse and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ringtown. She was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and Penn State Football. She also enjoyed local high school sports.



Survivors include her husband, Michael; a son, Christopher Kovalewski; a daughter, Melissa Kovalewski; two grandchildren, Nicolai and Tayden; cousins, godchildren and friends.



All services will be private. Expressions of your sympathy can be directed to the family to establish an education fund for her grandchildren. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 10, 2019