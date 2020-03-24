|
Andrew Cremo, 75, of Minersville, passed away Thursday, March 19, at his residence.
Andrew was born April 26, 1944, in Minersville, a son of the late Anna (Stashitsky) and John Cremo.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Metro, Frank and Paul; sisters, Mary, Frances, Anne and Kathryn.
He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 24, 2020