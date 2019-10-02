|
|
Andrew F. Curry, 78, of Sunbury, entered into eternal rest Sept. 27, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with his children at his side.
Andy was born March 14, 1941, a son of the late Francis A. Curry and the late Regina K. Curry.
He grew up in Port Carbon. He graduated from Nativity BVM High School in Pottsville in 1959, and attended the University of Maryland.
He married the late Sara K. (Murphy) Curry at St. Patrick Church, Pottsville, on Aug. 12, 1960. Together they had three children.
Andy worked for the Washington, D.C., Highway Department from 1963 to 1968, becoming a lifelong Washington Redskins fan. In 1968, he moved back to Pennsylvania and became a pharmaceutical sales representative with William H. Rorer (later Rhone Poulenec Rorer) for 26 years. He earned numerous honors for outstanding sales performance, winning the president's award in 1984. Before retiring in 2003, he also worked as a sales representative at several area car dealerships.
Andy was an avid golfer, winning several championships at area golf courses. He loved his annual winter trips to Myrtle Beach to play golf. He was an enthusiastic high school football fan, especially when his sons were playing. He was a member of St. Monica Parish in Sunbury for 50 years, and was previously a member of Knights of Columbus. He was a lifetime member of East End Hose Company. He loved all dogs. He also enjoyed vacationing with his family in Bethany Beach, Del., and the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sara K. Curry, in 2001.
He is survived by his daughter, Regina K. Kurtz and her husband, John, of Hatteras, N.C.; granddaughter, Sarah E. Kurtz, of Stuart, Fla.; grandson, John A. Kurtz, of Broome, Australia; grandson, Patrick J. Kurtz, of Hatteras, N.C.; son, Andrew F. Curry Jr. and wife, Therese; grandson, Richard, of Shelton, Conn.; son, Christian J. Curry and his wife, Regan; granddaughters, Kathryn and McKenna; and grandson, Stone, of Apex, N.C. He is also survived by his sister, Regina K. Lindsay and her husband, Terry, of Arlington, Va.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Monica Church, Sunbury, followed by a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Arrangements are by Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pennsylvania SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 2, 2019