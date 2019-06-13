Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 AM - 10:15 AM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
539 Sunbury Street,
Minersville, PA
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
51 Indiantown Gap Rd
Annville, PA
View Map
Andrew F. Slifko
Andrew F. Slifko, 85, of Seltzer, Norwegian Township, passed away Tuesday at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.

Born in Duncott, Cass Township, he was a son of the late Frank and Mary Mathias Slifko.

He attended Cass Township schools and worked as a heavy equipment operator on highway construction. He later operated a coal delivery service.

He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville. He was also a member of Big Hill Sports Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by a stepson, David Verchick; a grandchild, Sidney Verchick; a son-in-law, Joseph Wonchalk Sr. The last of a family of ten, he was also preceded by nine siblings, John Slifko, Joseph Slifko, Paul Slifko, Frank Slifko, Catherine Slifko, Irene Mateichick, Anna Mae Grace, Mary Rehnert and Margaret Bono.

Surviving are his wife, the former Patricia Hashin, to whom he was married for 38 years; two children, Loretta Wonchalk, Pottsville, and Andrew F. Slifko Jr., Pottsville; two stepsons, Gregory Verchick (spouse, Dale Cecilia), Pottsville, and Brian Verchick (spouse, Heather), Mechanicsburg; seven grandchildren, Joseph Wonchalk Jr., Kristie Doyle, Jed and Jeremy Slifko, Andrew, Lucy and Spencer Verchick; seven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call from 7 until 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 539 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions to the St. Michael Church Memorial Fund, to the St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Bank, both at 542 Sunbury St., Minersville, PA 17954, or to Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073. Visit www.dutcavich.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 13, 2019
