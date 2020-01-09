|
|
Andrew F. Smulligan, 71, of Nanticoke, formerly of Vulcan, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
He was a son of Peter and Elizabeth (Sweeney) Smulligan.
He was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School and worked for most of his life as a shipping and receiving clerk. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a devoted Eagles fan and he was interested in politics.
Andrew was preceded in death by his parents as well as one brother, John Smulligan; two sisters, Bernadette Earley and Elizabeth Mazalusky.
Andrew is survived by a son, Andrew; a daughter, Ruth Ann Lutz; three grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Peter and Charles; five sisters, Rosemary Fanucci, Barbara Hein, Debra Wiekrykas, Michelle Smulligan and Katherine Fegley. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service for Andrew will be held at a future date.
