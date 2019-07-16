Home

Andrew Mollick, 90, formerly of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Sunday, July 14, at Rosewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Schuylkill Haven.

Born in Schuylkill Haven, Jan. 1, 1929, he was a son of the late Jacob and Pearl Shermetta Mollick.

He was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven.

As the last surviving member of his immediate family, Andrew was preceded in death by his siblings.

He is survived by nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven. A viewing will be held in the church's chapel from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Interment will follow Mass at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on July 16, 2019
