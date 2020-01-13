Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Andrew Pollog Obituary
Andrew Pollog, 89, of Pottsville, passed away on Friday at Luther Ridge.

Born in Saint Clair on July 29, 1930, he was a son of the late John and Mary Pollog. He was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School. He worked as a machinist for Exxon, Mar Lin until his retirement in 1994. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict, having served as an Aircraft Mechanic with the 122nd Bombardment Squadron in Korea.

He was a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Minersville. He was also a member of the Minersville American Legion.

He was preceded in death by six siblings, including his oldest sister, Helen Havlick, who raised them after their parents died at a young age.

Andrew is survived by his wife of 64 years, the former Anna Hutsko; two sons, Michael Pollog, San Antonio, Texas, and Thomas Pollog (spouse, Mingzhu), Arlington, Virginia; three grandchildren, Rachel, Sarah, and Matthew Pollog. He is also survived by two sisters, Dorothy and Betty Pollog, New York; nieces and nephews.

The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville, on Wednesday from 7 a.m. Panahida will be at 10 a.m., after which visitation will end. Requiem Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Nicholas Church, 415 Front Street, Minersville. Interment with military honors will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Branch Township. The family prefers contributions to St. Nicholas Church. Visit www.dutcavich.com

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 13, 2020
