More Obituaries for Andrew Raddie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Raddie

Andrew Raddie Obituary

Andrew Raddie, 90, of Crownsville, Md., passed away at his daughter's home Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

Born Nov. 29, 1929, in Shenandoah, to Andrew J. Raddie and Julia Smetana.

Andy proudly served in the Air Force for over 20 years, serving in the Korean and Vietnam wars. After retiring as a master sergeant from the Air Force, Andy worked in fleet management for both Smelkinson Foods and Waste Management.

Andy was a member of the American Legion for over 50 years and an active board member of American Legion Post 7, Crownsville, Md.

Andy was a loving and loyal husband, father, brother and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.

Andy was predeceased by his first wife, Phyllis H. Mernagh (1975); his second wife, Nancy Walston Turner (2013); his grandson, Justin P. Raddie (2011).

Andy is survived by his children, Andrew, of Las Vegas, Stephen (De), of Cameron, W.Va., and Beth Pena (Marty), of Crownsville; stepchildren, Gene Turner, of Seaford, Del., and Karen Turner, of Snow Hill, N.C.; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Andy is also survived by his sisters, Jean Pryzbylkowsi (Al), of Lancaster, and Marie Boehmer, of Cinnaminson, N.J.

Memorial to be held at a later date due to COVID. Private interment will be in Shenandoah. In his memory and to honor Andy, please remember to support our veterans.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 31, 2020
