Andrew Skrinkosky, 91, of Arnot's Addition, Saint Clair, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at ManorCare, Pottsville.
He was born in Arnot's Addition, Saint Clair, on Nov. 27, 1927, a son of the late John Skrincosky Sr., and Anna (Kudlick) Skrincosky.
In addition to his parents, Andrew was preceded in death by his wife, Anna (Porchick) Skrincosky, who passed away in 2018; a son, Dr. Peter Skrincosky, who passed away in 1998; five brothers, Monsignor Peter Skrincosky, Michael Skrincosky, Russell Skrincosky, Joseph Skrincosky and Edward Skrincosky; and a sister, Mary Antonio.
Andrew was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and very strong in his faith and dedicated to his church. He was a member of the former Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church, Saint Clair, and was currently a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Saint Clair. He was a member of Holy Name Society of the church. He was also a member of Arnot's Game and Sports Association.
He was in the Merchant Marines/Coast Guard during World War II European Theatre. He retired as a shipping organizer at the former Mirawall, Port Carbon.
He is survived by a son, Dennis A. Skrincosky, husband of Dorothy, of Great Falls, Va.; a sister, Elizabeth Jansson, of Cumbola; a sister, Helena Harach, of Lancaster; a brother, John Skrincosky, of Mount Penn; a granddaughter, Lauren Skrincosky deBettencourt, wife of Justin, of Alexandria, Va.; a grandson, Adam Skrincosky, of Arlington, Va.; a grandson, Gregory Menchefsky, of Reston, Va.; nieces and nephews.
A Requiem Divine Liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Saint Clair, with Monsignor Myron Grabowsky officiating. Friends are invited to call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, with the Panachida being held at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home before the procession leaves for the church. Interment with military honors will be held at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Saint Clair. The family would appreciate contributions to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, North Morris Street, Saint Clair, PA 17970. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 31, 2019