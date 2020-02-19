Home

Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Inc.
3125 Walnut Street
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(717) 545-3774
Andrew Thomas "Tom" Connors

Andrew Thomas "Tom" Connors Obituary
Andrew Thomas "Tom" Connors, 73, former resident of Schuylkill Haven, passed away in the early morning Feb. 15, 2020, at Kadima, Campbelltown.

There will be a committal service at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, PA 17003. Services are entrusted to Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut St., Harrisburg. To share condolences and read the full obituary, please visit BitnerCares.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
