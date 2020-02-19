|
Andrew Thomas "Tom" Connors, 73, former resident of Schuylkill Haven, passed away in the early morning Feb. 15, 2020, at Kadima, Campbelltown.
There will be a committal service at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, PA 17003. Services are entrusted to Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut St., Harrisburg. To share condolences and read the full obituary, please visit BitnerCares.com.
