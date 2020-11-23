Home

Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Andrew "Butch" Udut Jr.

Andrew "Butch" Udut Jr. Obituary

Andrew "Butch" Udut Jr., 67, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his home.

He was the husband of Bonnie L. Blair Udut. On Feb. 25th, they would have celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary.

Born May 31, 1953, in Saint Clair, he was a son of the late Andrew Sr. and Helen Stednitz Udut.

Butch worked in building and construction most of his life. He enjoyed woodworking, playing his acoustic guitar, gardening and especially spending time with his family and his dog, Frank.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Jennifer B., wife of Mark Burd, of Ephrata, and Stephanie S., wife of Brandon Orth, of Newark, Del.; grandchildren, Annie, Ryan, Andrew, Cooper and Mark Jr.; two great-grandchildren, one brother and two sisters.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Route 72 and Camp Meeting Road, Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Family request that masks please be worn. Interment will follow in Lemberger's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sechler Family Cancer Center, 844 Tuck St., Lebanon, PA 17042.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 23, 2020
