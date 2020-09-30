Home

Anita A. Loy, 84, of Farm Lane, Pine Grove, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at home.

Born April 24, 1936, in London, England, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Lillian Page Fox.

She was a member of Schuylkill Church of the Brethren, Pine Grove.

Anita was a supervisor at the former Canoe Manufacturing, Pine Grove, and a plant manager/supervisor at Cressona Knit.

Preceding her in death were her first husband, Harvey "Hip" Kintzel; three brothers, Fred, Ted and John Fox; two sisters, Margaret Davis and Pat Glenister.

Surviving are her husband of 34 years, Dennis Loy; eight children, Nina and husband, Harry Kantner Sr., of Rehrersburg, Patricia and husband, Curt Troup, of Lavelle, April and husband, James Fisher, James and wife, Pamela Kintzel, Sharon and husband, Kurt Wessner, Keith and wife, Lori Loy, all of Pine Grove, Kathy Loy and wife, Donna Snyder, of Saint Clair, and Cindy Sandler, of Pine Grove; 16 grandchildren, Lyle Scheer, Jennifer Farley, Faith Zerbe, Jessica Rank, Beth Yost, Paul Neidlinger, Tucker Fisher, Jesse Fisher, Dillon Kintzel, Dalton Kintzel, Linda Pikulin, Leanne Kemmerling, Amanda Dastgheib, Keith Loy Jr., Michael Sandler and Kirsten Sandler; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Pauline Smith, of England; a sister-in-law, Kathleen Fox, of Branchdale.

Graveside services and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, in Schuylkill Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 347 Sweet Arrow Lake Road, Pine Grove, with Ken Kintzel officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to , 1500 Walnut St., Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA 19102, or www.kidney.org in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online to www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 30, 2020
