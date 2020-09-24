Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Ann Alyce M. Morgan

Ann Alyce M. Morgan Obituary

Ann Alyce M. Morgan, 70, of Tremont Road, Pine Grove, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born Feb. 25, 1950, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Albert "Snooks" and Alice Leddy Fenstermacher.

She was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School.

Ann Alyce worked for her daughter at Boyer Chiropractic, Pine Grove.

She was a member of Hetzel's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.

Preceding her in death was a sister, Helene Fenstermacher, and a brother, Edward Fenstermacher.

Surviving are her husband of 47 years, Lemoyne Morgan; a son, Christopher Morgan; a daughter, Kimberly and husband, Daniel Boyer; five grandchildren, Clarissa and Shea Morgan, Kaleb, Abel and Lincoln Boyer, all of Pine Grove; two sisters, Sharon Dabashinsky and Kathleen Fenstermacher, both of Schuylkill Haven.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hetzel's Church, 261 Hetzel's Church Road, Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz and Pastor John Reis officiating. There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18157, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 24, 2020
