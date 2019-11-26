|
Ann E. Hood, 89, of Centre Street, Ashland, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born at the former Ashland State General Hospital, Fountain Springs, Aug. 8, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Catherine Hennessy Dwyer. She was a graduate of the former St. Joseph High School, Ashland, Class of 1948, and was employed as a computer operator for Capital Blue Cross Blue Shield, Harrisburg, until her retirement. Ann was a very active member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, now St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Parish, Ashland, and a lifelong member of Friends of St. Joseph's. She was a very enthusiastic supporter and organizer of Ashland Boys Association and the A.B.A. parade.
Preceding her in death were a son, Daniel, passing in 2013; brothers, John and Michael Dwyer; sisters, Grace Dwyer, Helen Cray, Catherine Hede and Marie Thulin.
Survivors are daughter, Colleen Martin and her partner, Robert Pace, of Clarksburg, Md.; sons, Chip Hood and his partner, Christopher Conway, of Dunwoody, Ga., Michael Hood and his wife, Chrissy, of Kulpmont, William Hood and his wife, Lori, of Harrisburg; daughter, Kay Beth, wife of William Paukovits, of Enola; son, John Hood, of Ashland; grandchildren, Tyler Martin, Robert Schmidt, Kaitlin Hood, Daniel Hood Jr., Jarrett Hood, Darla Hood, Michael Hood, Nicholas Hood, Blake Paukovits and Andrew Hood; great-grandchildren, Aubrie Hood, Sean Martin, Matthew Martin and Blayze Hood.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 11th and Walnut streets, Ashland. Celebrant will be the Rev. Brian M. Miller, pastor. Visitation with family will begin at 10 a.m. until Mass. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. The Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.
