Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Reeves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann H. Reeves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann H. Reeves Obituary

Ann H. Reeves, 69, of Saint Clair, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at her home.

Born July 22, 1951, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late John V. and Helen F. (Burkot) Pogera.

Ann was an graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1969.

Ann is survived by a daughter, Dana Reeves LeHew and her husband, Eric, of Sterling, Va.; a sister, Donna Pogera Callaghan and her husband, John, of Williamstown, N.J.; a brother, John Pogera and his wife, Kimberly, of Pottsville; her nieces and nephews.

Since Ann dearly loved her two dogs, Blondie and Desdemona, in lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to Hillside SPCA, SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Port Carbon, with Monsignor William Glosser officiating.

Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -