Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Ann Joyce Bobbin

Ann Joyce Bobbin Obituary
Ann Joyce Bobbin, 76, of Shenandoah, passed away Saturday, April 4, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born Oct. 15 , 1943, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Sophie "Gawrylik" Bobbin.

Joyce worked in the local garment industry and then worked as a CNA for several years. She was a member of the former St. George's Church, Shenandoah, and ILGWU.

Joyce enjoyed cooking, doing needlepoint and going for car rides. Above all else, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Besides her parents, preceding her death was a brother, Michael Francis Bobbin.

Surviving are one daughter, Michelle Bonomo with her husband, Tony, Ringtown; one brother, Anthony Bobbin with his wife, Marianne , Allentown; two sisters, Susan Mary Bobbin, Shenandoah, and Mary Swies with her husband, Paul, Frackville; two grandchildren, Chad Anthony Bonomo and Carly Nicole Bonomo; a niece, Jennifer Bobbin; her loving lifelong companion and caregiver, Frank Rizzo, Shenandoah Heights.

Private Scripture services for the immediate family will be conducted Wednesday, April 8, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, officiated by Monsignor Ronald Bocian. Burial will follow in the Our Lady of Dawn Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 6, 2020
