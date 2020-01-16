Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home
26 Chestnut Street
Cressona, PA 17929
570-385-3050
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Kaledas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann L. Kaledas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann L. Kaledas Obituary
Ann L. Kaledas, 59, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Born June 22, 1960, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late George and Jean (Clouser) Rinda.

She was the wife of Anthony R. Kaledas Jr.

Ann was a graduate of St. Clair High School, Class of 1978.

She was formerly employed by TNT Deli.

Ann was a member of Holy Cross Church, New Philadelphia; and attended St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven.

In addition to her husband, Ann is survived by a son, Anthony R. Kaledas III, Schuylkill Haven; a daughter, Angelica "Jelly" Kaledas, of Greenville, N.C.; a sister, Sharon Brish, of Cumbola; three brothers, George Rinda, of Tamaqua, Edward Rinda Sr., of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Dale Rinda, of Cumbola; nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona. A prayer service, conducted by Pastor Robert Schaeffer, will begin at 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow Mass in Cressona Cemetery, Cressona. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -