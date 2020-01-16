|
Ann L. Kaledas, 59, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born June 22, 1960, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late George and Jean (Clouser) Rinda.
She was the wife of Anthony R. Kaledas Jr.
Ann was a graduate of St. Clair High School, Class of 1978.
She was formerly employed by TNT Deli.
Ann was a member of Holy Cross Church, New Philadelphia; and attended St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven.
In addition to her husband, Ann is survived by a son, Anthony R. Kaledas III, Schuylkill Haven; a daughter, Angelica "Jelly" Kaledas, of Greenville, N.C.; a sister, Sharon Brish, of Cumbola; three brothers, George Rinda, of Tamaqua, Edward Rinda Sr., of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Dale Rinda, of Cumbola; nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona. A prayer service, conducted by Pastor Robert Schaeffer, will begin at 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow Mass in Cressona Cemetery, Cressona. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 16, 2020