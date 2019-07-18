Ann Louise Bowman, 69, of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.



Born in Pottsville, on Oct. 19, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Robert Hilbert and Emily Louise Buehler Sidler.



Ann was a graduate of Nativity BVM High School, Pottsville, Class of 1967. She was the vice president and co-owner of B&K Fasteners in Pottsville and also worked as a lunch aide for the Pottsville Area School District.



Ann was a member of the St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, and was a devoted mother and grandmother, whose life revolved around family.



Ann is survived by her husband of 49 years, James Richard Bowman, Pottsville; two sons, James Bowman and his wife, Jody, Pottsville, and Jeffrey Bowman and his wife, Melissa, Colorado; a daughter, Amy Heinbach and her husband, David, Pottsville; eight grandchildren, Emily, Sadie, Camryn, Marlo, Lily, Brody, Jacob and Joshua; two sisters, Cheryl Turner and her husband, John, and Deborah McGoey and her husband, John, both of Pottsville; four nephews, John, P.J., Corey and Johnny.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Saint Clair with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be held in the Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery in Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Church Memorial Fund, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. The Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.



