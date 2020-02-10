|
|
Ann M. Maccarone, 63, of Pottsville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Ann was born Aug. 28, 1956, in Mahanoy City, a daughter of the late Helen (Fetcho) and George Karetsky.
She graduated from Mahanoy Area High School and from Penn State.
She was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Mahanoy City.
She worked at Pottsville and Good Samaritan hospitals in the position of laboratory supervisor and later worked for the National Children's Study as a lab supervisor, which was run by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
She was the wife of Anthony Maccarone.
Ann is survived by a son, Matthew, husband of Heather, of Pottsville; two sisters, Judy Kurzinsky, of Levittown, and Kathy Yuditsky, of Clifton, Va.; two brothers, George, of Allentown, and Robert, of Barnesville; a granddaughter, Haley.
Office of Christian Burial at will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, with the Rev. James Carroll officiating. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Mary's Byzantine Cemetery, Mahanoy City. Family prefers donations to and can be made at the funeral home. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 10, 2020