Ann M. "Nanny Ann" Pavlick, 95, of Port Carbon, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born July 21, 1924, in New Castle Township, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Benyak) Sinitsky and raised by the late Andrew and Mary Zahuranec.
Ann was a graduate of Saint Clair High School, Class of 1943. She worked as a salesclerk for Pomeroy's Department Store, Pottsville, for 20 years and then for Allied Chemical Company, Pottsville, and MandQ Packaging Corp., Schuylkill Haven, for 20 years until retiring.
Ann was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, and the former St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, Port Carbon, where she was a member of St. Stephen's rosary group.
Ann was the last surviving member of her immediate family, being preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stephen J. Pavlick, in 1955; her son, Ronald J. Pavlick; three brothers, John, Michael and Joseph Sinitsky; a sister, Mazie Coninec.
Ann is survived by her son, Stephen J. Pavlick and his wife, Shirley, of Port Carbon; a daughter-in-law, Janet Pavlick, of Lake Wynonah; three grandchildren, Samuel D. Pavlick and his wife, Robin, of Lake Wynonah, Kimberly Pavlick and her husband, Rafael Ruiz, of Dallastown, and Stephen D. Pavlick and his wife, Ryan Huggins, of Durango, Colo.; two great-grandchildren, Drew Pavlick, of Delaware, and Sarah Pavlick, of St. Augustine, Fla.; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with the CDC and PADOH guidelines Monday, April 6, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, with Monsignor William Glosser officiating. Interment will be held in St. Stephen Cemetery, Port Carbon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Church Memorial Fund, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 3, 2020