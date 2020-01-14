|
|
Ann Marie Tobin, 87, of Pottsville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side.
"Nannie T.," as she was lovingly known, will forever be remembered for her quick wit, her spunky attitude and her salty vocabulary. She was adored by her family, especially her great-grandchildren.
She was born July 21, 1932, in Pottsville, to Frank and Mary (Wilson) Zawidski. She was of the Catholic faith.
She worked as a quality control inspector for Wearever Pen and Pencil in Deer Lake. She later worked for Schuylkill County Child Development in the Child Care Centers. She was a member of the As of I Club in Palo Alto.
Ann Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory D. Tobin, who passed away in 1990. She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Catherine Mary; her parents and siblings, Francis Zawidski, Margaret Engle, Patricia Zawidski and Mary Ann Pretti.
She is survived by a daughter, Mary Ann "Rannie" Yost, wife of Raymond, of Palo Alto; a son, Gregory Tobin, husband of Jean, of Hershey; a son, Brian Tobin, husband of Laurie, of Leland, N.C., and Francis Tobin, husband of Stephanie, of Fountain Springs; nine grandchildren, Beth and Rusty Yost, Greg and Daniel Tobin, Brian, Shannon, Melissa and Matthew Tobin and Emily Tobin; 14 great-grandchildren, Bryce and Alaina Bauers, Damon, Darren, Megan Yost, Connor, Owen and Max Tobin, Luke and Collin Tobin, Meaghan Connors, Andrew Karilla, Madelyn Amburon and Tucker Tobin; nieces and nephews.
A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, with Deacon Larry Lonergan officiating. Friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Pottsville. The family would appreciate contributions to Hospice Compassus, 1001 James Drive, Suite 8-34, Leesport, PA 19533. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 14, 2020