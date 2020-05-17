|
Ann Marie Corrigan, 78, of Saint Clair, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
She was born Dec. 15, 1941, in Girardville. She was a daughter of the late John Green and Frances (Smith) Green.
Ann Marie was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.
She was a 1959 graduate of the former Immaculate Heart High School in Girardville.
Ann Marie was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ellen Kessel.
She is survived by her husband, James J. Corrigan, of Saint Clair, to whom she was married for 52 years. She is also survived by her son, James R. Corrigan, husband of Connie, of Morrisville; a daughter, Kristen Corrigan Moore, wife of Mike, of Barnesville; a brother, John Green, husband of Jeannie, of Bloomsburg; a brother, Tom Green, husband of Carol, of Gordon; a sister, Kathy Longenberger, wife of Bill, of Gilberton; a granddaughter, Kira Bishop, wife of Chris, of Austin, Texas; a granddaughter, Kyla Moore, fiancee of Tom Cotner, of Saint Clair; a great-granddaughter, Maxine Cotner, of Saint Clair; nieces and nephews.
A private religious service will be held Thursday, May 21, at James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. The interment will be private in Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Pottsville. The family would appreciate contributions to St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in memory of Ann Marie, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.
