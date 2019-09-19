|
Ann Marie Edwards Rowan, 81, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Born in New Philadelphia, Nov. 18, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Susan Yeager Edwards.
She graduated from Pottsville Catholic High School in 1955, was employed by Saint Clair Area School District, retiring after 40 years of service, and was a member of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia.
Ann Marie's home was a revolving door for her grandchildren. Her great-grandchildren brought her great joy and entertainment, and when they were near her, she always had a smile on her face.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael "Beef" Rowan, in 2002, and her brother, Thomas Edwards, in 1977.
She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas "Rip" Rowan, New Philadelphia, with whom she would have celebrated 63 years of marriage in December; three children, Susan Rowan and Thomas Rowan and wife, Melissa, all of New Philadelphia, and Denise Miller and husband, Richard, Palo Alto; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Barnebas Shayo, Order of Apostle of Jesus, as the celebrant. Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia. Interment will be in Holy Family Cemetery. In memory of Ann Marie, the family requests contributions be made to the Holy Cross Memorial Fund.
