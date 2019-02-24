Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Marie "Annie" Lombardo. View Sign





Born in Shenandoah, Dec. 2, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Anna Kubilus Gavenas.



She was a retired garment worker having last been employed at the former Martin Shirt Co., Shenandoah.



Ann was a member of the former St. George's Church, Shenandoah, where she actively volunteered at parish events. She was also a member of the Amalgamated Garment Workers Union and a former member of the Greater Shenandoah Area Senior Citizens.



She called bingo at the Village Apartments and enjoyed trips to the casinos. Ann was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles fan. She enjoyed the frequent visits of her family's pet dogs, Bo, a poodle-mix, and Buttons, a beagle. But above all, she most treasured the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandson.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were two brothers, an infant, John Gavenas, and Charles Gavenas.



Surviving are one son, Mark Hysock and his wife, Lisa, of Shenandoah; two daughters, Lisa Drumheller and her husband, Brian, of Shenandoah, and Annie Morrisey, of Bethlehem; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; one brother, Edward Gavenas, of Shenandoah; nieces and nephews.



