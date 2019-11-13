|
Ann Marie Miller McGlinchey, 74, of Hometown, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at home.
She was the wife of John "Jack" McGlinchey, to whom she had been married for 26 years.
Born in Coaldale, Dec. 6, 1944, Ann was a daughter of the late John and Helen (nee DeLay) Miller.
A 1962 graduate of Marian Catholic High School, she also graduated from Central Pennsylvania Business College, Harrisburg. For over 50 years, Ann worked as a medical secretary for and retired from the office of Dr. Collini in Newton, N.J. She was a member of The Parish of St. John XXIII, Tamaqua, and the church's St. Vincent de Paul Society as well as a social member of Tamaqua American Legion.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Jacqueline Schwind.
In addition to her husband, Jack, Ann is survived by daughter, Michelle Mertrud and her husband, Richard, of Wayne, N.J.; son-in-law, Larry Schwind, of Glenwood, N.J.; grandchildren, Alicia Freeman and her husband, Tyler, Richard Mertrud, Reno Schwind and Kyle Schwind; great-grandson, Jason Freeman; sister, Maureen Adamcik and her husband, Adam, of Bethlehem.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 306 Pine St., Tamaqua. Interment in St. Jerome Cemetery, Lombard Street, Tamaqua, will follow the Mass. Call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials in Ann's name may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o The Parish of St. John XXIII, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
