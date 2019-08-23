Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coffey Funeral Home Inc.
91 North Broadway
Tarrytown, NY 10591
(914) 631-0983
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coffey Funeral Home Inc.
91 North Broadway
Tarrytown, NY 10591
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery Chapel
Hawthorne, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Marie Wagner


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Marie Wagner Obituary
Ann Marie Wagner, 89, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 20, at her Orwigsburg home of 47 years.

She was born in New York City on July 19, 1930, a daughter of the late Eileen (Minahan) and Michael Keane.

She married Harry C. Wagner on June 23, 1956, and they enjoyed 41 happily married years together until his death in 1997. In the years following his passing, Ann Marie lived her life fully and independently, frequently traveling to spend time with her four sons, grandchildren, siblings, cousins and other extended family and friends. A woman of strong faith, Ann Marie often commented in recent years that she looked forward to the time she would be reunited in heaven with her beloved Harry.

She was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, and the Orwigsburg Women's League. She was also previously involved with Meals on Wheels and as a patron of the Schuylkill Symphony Orchestra and the Orwigsburg Library.

A graduate of the Columbia University School of Nursing, Ann Marie returned to the workforce full time after raising her four sons. She retired as the director of nursing for the former Leader Nursing Home in Pottsville.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sister Ellen Marie Keane; brother, Gerard Keane; grandson Andrew Wagner.

Ann Marie is survived by sons, Kevin Wagner, of McSherrystown, Brian Wagner and his wife, Lisa, of Gaithersburg, Md., Shawn Wagner and his wife, Jenifer, of Gettysburg, and Terrence Wagner and his husband, David Edgerton, of Seattle, Wash.; grandchildren, Michael, Thomas, Heather, Conor, Kate, Ethan and Brody; brother, Robert Keane and his wife, Maureen, of Burbank, Calif.; nieces and nephews.

A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Coffey Funeral Home, 91 N. Broadway, Tarrytown NY 10591. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery Chapel in Hawthorne, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Mary, 50 Wilson Park Drive, Tarrytown, NY, 10591. Condolences may be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now