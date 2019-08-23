|
Ann Marie Wagner, 89, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 20, at her Orwigsburg home of 47 years.
She was born in New York City on July 19, 1930, a daughter of the late Eileen (Minahan) and Michael Keane.
She married Harry C. Wagner on June 23, 1956, and they enjoyed 41 happily married years together until his death in 1997. In the years following his passing, Ann Marie lived her life fully and independently, frequently traveling to spend time with her four sons, grandchildren, siblings, cousins and other extended family and friends. A woman of strong faith, Ann Marie often commented in recent years that she looked forward to the time she would be reunited in heaven with her beloved Harry.
She was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, and the Orwigsburg Women's League. She was also previously involved with Meals on Wheels and as a patron of the Schuylkill Symphony Orchestra and the Orwigsburg Library.
A graduate of the Columbia University School of Nursing, Ann Marie returned to the workforce full time after raising her four sons. She retired as the director of nursing for the former Leader Nursing Home in Pottsville.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sister Ellen Marie Keane; brother, Gerard Keane; grandson Andrew Wagner.
Ann Marie is survived by sons, Kevin Wagner, of McSherrystown, Brian Wagner and his wife, Lisa, of Gaithersburg, Md., Shawn Wagner and his wife, Jenifer, of Gettysburg, and Terrence Wagner and his husband, David Edgerton, of Seattle, Wash.; grandchildren, Michael, Thomas, Heather, Conor, Kate, Ethan and Brody; brother, Robert Keane and his wife, Maureen, of Burbank, Calif.; nieces and nephews.
A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Coffey Funeral Home, 91 N. Broadway, Tarrytown NY 10591. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery Chapel in Hawthorne, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Mary, 50 Wilson Park Drive, Tarrytown, NY, 10591. Condolences may be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.
