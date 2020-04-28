|
Ann Waiksnoris, of New Boston/Mahanoy City, passed away Sunday, April 26, at the home of her daughter in New Boston.
Born in Frackville, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Anna "Welikonich" Gerasinovich.
Ann worked in the local garment industry for many years until her retirement and was a member of the Unite Union. She was a devoted member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, Mahanoy City. Ann loved playing bingo, playing on her iPad and really enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony J. Waiksnoris, in 1996, and one sister, Catherine Hollenbach.
Ann leaves behind two daughters, Donna Opie with Bob, New Boston, and Sharon Pagnotti, Barnesville; one brother, Steve Geras with Pat, Reading; two sisters, Nancy John, Mahanoy City, and Marie Miller with Norman, Maryland; two grandchildren, Jimmy Moss with Brenda and Cindi Moss; two great-grandchildren, Brett Neifert and Haley Moss; nieces and nephews.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City, with Father Kevin Gallagher officiating. Ann will be laid to rest beside her husband in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Donations in Ann's memory may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank of St. Teresa of Calcutta, 614 W. Mahanoy Ave., Mahanoy City, PA 17948. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, is entrusted with the arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
