Anna A. Gergal Staskel, 93, of Charlotte, N.C., a former resident of Shenandoah, passed away Thursday morning at Levine & Dickson Hospice House, Hunterville, N.C.



Born in William Penn, Shenandoah, Sept. 12, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Demanchick Gergal.



Anna was a graduate of the former West Mahanoy Township High School, Shenandoah Heights.



She along with her late husband, Edward E. Staskel, were former business owners, having been the proprietors of Eddie's Quality Cleaning, Shenandoah, and Towne Cleaners, Mahanoy City. Anna was a gifted seamstress, having used her talents for the many patrons their business served.



She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, and the former St. Stephen's Church. Anna had a great passion for dancing, especially polkas. She never missed a block party and was often seen dancing on the Saturday evening Pennsylvania Polka television program and attended various polka dances throughout the region. But, above all, Anna loved her family and enjoyed the time spent with them; they were of most importance to her.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and husband, Edward E. Staskel, in 1989, were one brother, Andrew Gergal, and one sister, Mary Waiksnoris.



Surviving are four sons, Edward Staskel and his wife, JoAnn, of Frackville, Ronald Staskel and his wife, Cathy, of Charlotte, N.C., with whom Anna was currently residing, Gerald Staskel and his wife, Yvonne, of Mohnton, and David Staskel and his wife, Michele, of Orwigsburg; nine grandchildren, Daniel, Deanna, Ronald Jr., Jeffrey, Christopher, Kerry, Amber, Kelsey and Connor; six great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Matta Rae, Jonah, Anna, Ellie and Landry; one sister, Betty Brutto, of Pottstown; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Divine Mercy Church, 232 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah. Monsignor William F. Glosser will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A viewing will be held from 9 until 10:45 a.m. Friday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.



