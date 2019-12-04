Home

Anna C. Milefsky Obituary
Anna C. Milefsky, 99, of Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Shenandoah Heights, and formerly of Ringtown, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the facility.

Born in Shenandoah, March 23, 1920, to the late Simon and Christine Melnick, she was the last remaining member of her immediate family.

She worked in the local garment industry for many years and was a member of the ILGWU.

Besides her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Walter S. Milefsky, in 2004; one daughter, Patricia Milewski, in 1996; two brothers, John and Joseph Melnick; four sisters, Dorothy Evanousky, Olga Boyuka, Pauline Roman and Mildred Chowansky.

Surviving are one son, Daniel Milefsky and his wife, Kathleen, of Ringtown; one daughter, Joann Farber and her husband, John, of Frackville; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Divine Mercy Parish, 218 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, by Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. Friday at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Burial will follow Mass in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Contributions in Anna's memory may be made to Divine Mercy Parish Office, 108 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, PA 17976. Visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
