Anna E. Hain, 73, of Elizabethville, passed away Tuesday, March 24, at her home with her loving husband and daughter at her side.
Born in Pottsville and raised in Newtown (Zerbe), Anna was a daughter of the late Herman "Jimmy" and Mary (Karoly) Roach.
Anna was a graduate of the 1964 class from Minersville High School.
She worked in Washington, D.C., at Saint Elizabeth Hospital. She also worked for Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute, Fairfax, Va. Anna retired from Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Health and Welfare, Harrisburg.
Anna was a devout Catholic and was an active member of Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Lykens. Anna was a longtime Lector and enjoyed teaching CCD.
She had a passion for painting and photography, having won numerous ribbons at Gratz Fair. She also enjoyed gardening, flea markets and going to camp.
Most important to Anna was her loving family. She is survived by her husband, Ronald; her daughter, Jessica Sohl and husband, Sean; two grandchildren, Alex and Avery, of Hacketettstown, N.J.; niece, Stephanie Castillo, and nephew, Steven Finley, both of San Antonio, Texas; cousins.
Services are private at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Michael Opoki. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Williamstown. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 732 Main St., Lykens, PA 17048. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
