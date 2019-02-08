Anna E. Reed, 100, of Orwigsburg, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, at Orwigsburg Center.
Born in Frackville, Feb. 2, 1919, she was a daughter of the late Eva Sejanwich and Peter Nojunas.
Anna was a graduate of Frackville High School.
She was the widow of Clarence W. Reed.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Albert Nojunas, Julia Lahey and Alice Maxwell.
Anna is survived by her children, Sandra Baver, widow of Arthur, Orwigsburg, Robert Reed, Auburn, David Reed, husband of Cheryl, Frackville, and Anne Muehter, wife of Manfred, Brookline, Mass.; grandchildren, Jonathan Reed, Janna Reed, Carolyn Perhonitch, Laura Gaudiano, Elena Muehter and Juliana Muehter; five great-grandchildren.
Services are private at the convenience of family. Family requests donations to Orwigsburg Library, 216 Independence St., Orwigsburg, PA 17961. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 8, 2019