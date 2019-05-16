|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna H. Fickinger.
|
|
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
|
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
View Map
St. Charles Borromeo Church
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
St. Charles Borromeo Church
Anna H. Fickinger, 81, of Ashland, had an appointment with the Lord Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Born in Ashland, July 28, 1937, a daughter of the late George S. and Mary Megosh Kripplebauer.
She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, Ashland. She graduated from Ashland High School, Class of 1955.
She served and worked on the Board of Elections in Ashland's 3rd Ward for more than 50 years. She enjoyed bingo and was proud of her family and athletic abilities, playing basketball, volleyball and softball.
Preceding her in death was her husband, John "Jack" Fickinger, in 2008. A grandson, Glenn F. Barwicki, also preceded her in death in 1992, as well as a sister, Mary Stepanchick, in 2009.
Surviving are three sons and three daughters, Lona, wife of Kenneth Schreffler, Lavelle, Susan, wife of Ron Mattes, North Carolina, Ann, wife of Glenn Barwicki, Kulpmont, David, husband of Cindy, Ashland, Kirk, husband of Louann, Ashland, and Carl Fickinger, Ashland; a sister, Mary Frances Nowroski, wife of Thomas, Atlas; seventeen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews survive.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Ashland, with the Rev. Paul Rothermel officiating. Interment at St. Mauritius Cemetery, Ashland. Viewing is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., 901 Center St., Ashland, and 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday from St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1116 Walnut Street, Ashland. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 16, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|