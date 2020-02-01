|
Anna J. (Kramer) Bitel, 92, of Shenandoah, passed away Monday afternoon, Jan. 27, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born April 27, 1927, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Joseph (Kramasz) Kramer and Sophie (Witkowski) Kramer.
Anna was a graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah.
She was a retired garment worker in the local garment industry, having been last employed at the former Alma Dress Co., Shenandoah.
Anna was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly St. Stanislaus Church, where she was a member of the Rosary and Sacred Heart societies. She was also a member of ILGWU.
Anna enjoyed her many trips to the casinos. She loved animals, especially the basset hounds she had throughout her life and now her pet cat, Muffin.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Edward J. Bitel Sr., on Feb. 5, 2004; three brothers, Frank, John and Louis Kramer; five sisters, Helen Kramer, Mary Kevel, Harriet Johnson, Frances Straka and Leona Kulikowski.
Surviving are her daughter, Patricia A. Bitel, of Shenandoah, with whom she resided; her son, Edward J. Bitel Jr. and his wife, Terry, of Lancaster; four grandchildren, David Bitel, Brenda Perez, Brad Hilton and Trisha Unrath; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, in St. Casmir Church, 229 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, the Sacred Worship Site of Divine Mercy Parish, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Casimir Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A viewing will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Casimir's Church, Shenandoah. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 1, 2020