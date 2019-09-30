|
|
Anna J. Schuler, 96, of Orwigsburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.
Born in Saint Clair, May 28, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Frank Theodore and Suzanne B. (Matsayko) LaPatta.
She was the wife of Lamar F. Schuler Sr.
She was formerly a member St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven.
She retired from Parkway Paper Box Co.
Anna was preceded in death by her first husband, Alfred D. Rhodes; son, Alfred T. Rhodes; seven sisters; a brother.
In addition to her second husband, she is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Adams, wife of John, Emmaus, and Suzanne "Ginger" Ebling, wife of Elmer, North Manheim Township; daughter-in-law, Donna Rhodes, widow of Alfred, Myerstown; grandchildren, Suzanne Cressman, wife of David, Robin Bucher, wife of Carl, Lance Rhodes, husband of Jennifer, Shannon Hartranft, wife of Slade, Melissa Clark, wife of Shawn, and Caitlyn Ebling; great-grandchildren, Emma and Hunter Cressman, Landon Rhodes, Drexton and Avery Hartranft and Charles and Colton Clark.
Services and interment were held privately. Condolences may be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 30, 2019