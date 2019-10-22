|
|
Anna J. "Micki" Williams, 72, of New Philadelphia, passed away Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born in Pottsville, April 29, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Anna Apshago Micklasavage.
Micki was a graduate of Nativity BVM High School, Class of 1965, and retired from Guers Dairy, where she was employed as a secretary for 37 years.
She was a member of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, their rosary society and choir, The Lithuanian Women's Club of Schuylkill County, New Philadelphia Election Board, and Blythe Township Senior Citizens.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Micklasavage.
Micki is survived by her husband of 51 years, Joseph "Butch" Williams, New Philadelphia; four sons, Joseph Jr., Jason, Jessie Williams, all of New Philadelphia, and John Williams, Gordon; brothers, Joseph Micklasavage and wife, Lucy, Swedesboro, N.J., and Vincent Micklasavage, Dover, Del.; nine grandchildren, Joseph III, Hailey, Jacob, Matthew, Conner, Bradley, Justin, Kendra and Kyle; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant. Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 22, 2019