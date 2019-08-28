|
Anna L. Boyer, 87, of Saint Clair, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
She was born in Orwigsburg, Sept. 24, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Neidlinger.
She was of the Protestant faith. Anna worked at the Quality Inn Hotel in Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter H. Boyer, who passed away in 1971; a daughter, Cynthia Boyer, who passed away in 1976; brother, Raymond Neidlinger Jr.; three sisters, Grace Koenig, Ellen Lemich and Irene Bainbridge.
Anna is survived by her daughter, Virginia Walton, of Saint Clair; sons, Walter Boyer, husband of Josephine, of Saint Clair, Robert Boyer, husband of Cheryl, of Cumbola, and Kevin Boyer, husband of Dolores, of Barnesville; sister, Olita Reppert, of Reading; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, with Pastor Jack Murray, officiating. Friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 28, 2019