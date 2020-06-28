|
Anna L. "Annie" Spece passed away peacefully June 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Sept. 18, 1943, in Albany, Ky., she was a daughter of Joseph and Martha Troxell Weston.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, and her daughter, Sharron Van Arkel.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Schwartz and her husband, Don; her son, Thomas Spece Jr. and his wife, Andrea; grandchildren, Peightyn Schwartz, Brandyn Spece, Bryana Spece and Christian and Amanda Updike. She also has three great-grandchildren.
Ann spent most of her youth in Monticello, Ky., before moving to Chicago, Ill. She was a waitress at a truck stop, where she met her husband, Tom, whom she was married to for 55 years and eventually moved to Pottsville to start their family.
Ann learned to cook at age 5 and enjoyed cooking and learning Coal Region recipes with her own southern touch. Ann made the most of her many talents as she loved to sew, read, paint, work on wood projects and write poetry. She also opened her own business, Annie's Little Orphans, where she made and repaired dolls from her home.
Ann was also a teacher's aide at Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29 in Mar Lin for over 16 years. While there, she strived to make a difference for others and eventually became regional president of the PSEA Teachers Union.
Ann was an incredible advocate for Native American rights and fought for the removal of Indians as mascots and spoke at many levels of education about the cause. She traced her heritage back to the Tennessee River Band of Chickamauga Cherokee Indians and attended many pow-wows.
With the help of her daughter, Stephanie, they helped coach a dance team. She also delighted crowds at Martz Hall as the original "BB Sting," who was the Pottsville Stingers Professional basketball team's official mascot.
She loved fishing, the outdoors and watching her children and grandchildren play sports. She often spoke of her last game she attended, where she was able to watch her granddaughter, Peightyn, win a District 11 Softball Championship last spring. She will be greatly missed by all.
Following Ann's request, there will be no services. Ann and her husband will be buried at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at the convenience of the family. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
