Anna M. Bulcavage, 93, of Mahanoy City, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Monday, June 10, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.



Anna was born in Shenandoah, March 21, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Angelina Mumura and Ralphael Demalis.



She worked for Mahanoy City Cigar Factory and retired after 20 years from City Shirt as a sewing machine operator in Mahanoy City.



She was the wife of the late Michael. They were married for 47 years prior to his passing in 1992.



Anna was preceded in death by a son, Mark; brothers, Ralph, Daniel, John; and a sister, Catherine Stopa.



Anna is survived by a daughter, Angela Funk, of Macungie; two sons, David, of Mahanoy City, and Ronald, of Pottsville; and a brother, Tony Demalis, of Shenandoah. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Matthew, Eric, Brad, Dana, Derek, Lindsey; seven great-grandchildren, Levi, Aaron, Ellie, Lucas, Brooke, Peyton, Skye; nieces and nephews.



Anna will be forever remembered as a loving mother with a beautiful smile. She was a kind, thoughtful and holy Christian woman who always put her family first; they meant the world to her. She will be dearly missed.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at the St. Teresa of Calcutta parish, Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher officiating. The viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the parish, prior to the Mass. Interment will be in St. Mary's Byzantine Cemetery, Mahanoy City. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.



