Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home
132 South Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976-2225
(570) 462-0921
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:30 AM - 8:45 AM
Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home
132 South Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976-2225
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Divine Mercy Church
232 W. Cherry St.
Shenandoah, PA
Interment
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery,
Annville
Anna M. Jankaitis


1935 - 2019
Anna M. Jankaitis Obituary
Anna M. (Zarcufsky) Jankaitis, 83, of Turkey Run, Shenandoah, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center with her dear family by her side.

Born in Gilberton, Dec. 11, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Alberta (Yochachonis) Zarcufsky.

She was a 1953 graduate of the former Shenandoah Catholic High School.

Anna was a retired garment worker, having worked in the local garment industry. She was last employed in the dietary department at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.

She was a devoted member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly St. George Church. She was also a member of the ILGWU. Earlier in life, she was a member of ILGWU Ladies' Bowling League at the former Holiday Lanes, Turkey Run.

Anna was religious person who had a deep faith in God. Her kindness was evident and shown to all people she encountered. This was especially seen in the love and kind-heartedness that she shared with her nieces and nephews who she treated as her own children. She will always be remembered for her famous saying, "God is good."

Preceding her in death were her brother, Joseph Zarcufsky, and her sister, Joanne "Peachie" Aponick.

Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Adolph "Adie" Jankaitis; two sisters, Charlotte Litwak, of Shenandoah, and Nikki Zarcufsky, of Turkey Run, Shenandoah; three aunts; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, in Divine Mercy Church, 232 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. A visitation will be held from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. Friday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 18, 2019
