Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0670
Anna M. O'Neill Obituary

Anna M. O'Neill, 88, of Florida, formerly of Frackville, died Sunday Oct. 11, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital North, Orlando FL.

Born in William Penn, October 27, 1931, she was a daughter of the late John and Margaret (McEllone) Coleman.

She graduated from West Mahanoy Township High School in 1949. Anna began working in the garment industry until she met the love of her life, Francis, whom she married on April 29, 1950.

She was a member of New Hope Wesleyan Church, Frackville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis O'Neill, in 2006; sister, Margaret Siderowicz; brother, John Coleman; son-in, law Ronald Bertrand.

Surviving are two daughter, Debra Bertrand, of Creal Springs, Ill., and Cheryl Chapman and her husband. John, of Oviedo, Fla.; two sons, Francis O'Neill, of Florida, and Robert O'Neill and his wife, Patty of Oviedo; grandchildren, Sean O'Neill and his wife, Amanda, Ryan O'Neill and his wife, Natalie, Patrick O'Neill, Fallon Chapman, Jonathan O'Neill and Gabrielle O'Neill; great-grandchildren and loves of her life, Trevor and Hayden O'Neill; sister, Rosemary Taylor, of Florida; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday Oct. 16, at Nice-Hart Funeral Home, 9 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931. The Rev. Barry Brown will officiate. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 11:30 to noon Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Hope Wesleyan Church Memorial Fund, 32 Spencer St. Frackville, PA 17931. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 13, 2020
