Anna M. Palavage, affectionately known as Sissy, 90, of Shenandoah, passed away on Saturday, July 4, at Shenandoah Senior Living Community, where she was cared for by a loving and devoted staff.
Born in Shenandoah, Oct. 11, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Margaret (Swingle) Palavage.
Anna worked in the local garment industry for many years and was a member of the ILGWU. She was also a lifelong member of the former St. George Roman Catholic Church, Shenandoah.
She was preceded in death by her twin brother, Andrew "Cookie" Palavage; four sisters, Mary Kubilis, Florence Rudolph, Ruth Paulonis and Margaret Pape. Anna was the last member of her immediate family.
Surviving are her niece and caregiver, Darlene Kubilis with her husband, Bobby; nieces and nephews; her sister-in-law, Carol Palavage.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately with family at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, in Divine Mercy Parish, 218 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, and will be officiated by Monsignor Ronald Bocian. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, is handling the arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 6, 2020